Remembrance Sunday service in Peterborough pays tribute to fallen military heroes in

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Nov 2024, 13:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Peterborough paid tribute to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday (November 11).

Crowds gathered in Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre to pay tribute to hose who have lost their lives in conflict.

The ceremony was begun at 10:30am by the Salvation Army Band who later performed the Last Post before a period of two minutes silence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wreaths were then laid by a variety of the Armed Forces as well as the police and ambulance service, along with a number of community leaders as well as Council Leader Dennis Jones and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Bishop Debbie Sellin led to crowds in prayer to close the ceremony.

There will also be an Armistice Day service held at the Peterborough War Memorial on Monday (November 11). It will start at 10:40am.

Related topics:PeterboroughSam CarlingArmed Forces
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice