Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services in Peterborough

Have your say

Peterborough will fall silent this weekend as residents remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in wartime.

There will be two services held in the city centre - the first on Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and the second on Armistice Day (Monday, November 11).

Remembrance Sunday 2018 in Peterborough city centre

Both events will take place at the War Memorial in Bridge Street.

On Sunday, there will be a short service at the memorial, including the two minute silence at 11am.

Wreathes will also be laid by city dignitaries.

There will then be the annual service of Remembrance at Peterborough Cathedral, starting at 11.30am.

A service will also be held on Sunday at the Garden of Peace in Central Park, Peterborough, starting at 1.30pm.

On Monday, Royal British Legion standard bearers will arrive at the War Memorial at about 10.30am.

Canon Ian Black, The Vicar of St John’s Church will start the service just before 11am - when there will be a two minute silence.

The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Gul Nawaz said: “Armistice Day is an important annual event for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives serving for our country. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.

“I would also urge people to support the annual Poppy Appeal.

“Wearing a poppy not only remembers lost lives, but also assists the servicemen and women of today.”