Remembrance Day: Beautiful poppy Displays in Peterborough and Whittlesey

These eye-catching displays have been erected in different areas of the city: on community greens, churches and along the streets. Volunteers have generously spent hours hand-creating the tens of thousands of poppies used in the displays.

Residents of the community in the town of Whittlesey, Werrington and Stanground have come together in these displays to show their respect to the fallen.

The displays have been a huge hit as residents have said how ‘beautiful’ and ‘meaningful’ the tributes are.

Remembrance Day takes place on November 11, this year Remembrance Sunday falls on November 14.

Werrington Women’s Institute produced two displays at the war memorial in St John’s churchyard and on the Werrington village green. A spokesperson said: “This year we have joined with the Mother’s Union to bring two beautiful displays created from more than 1,700 lovingly handmade poppies. We have been knitting, crocheting, felting and Suffolk puff-ing all year and we hope people will see them over the next 10 days. Lest we forget.” In Whittlesey, residents Deborah Slator, Jackie Fryett, Jenny Palmer, Jayne Dando and 72 other volunteers came together to transform the village into one giant tribute to the fallen. Deborah said: “Last year we had in excess of 10000 poppies this year we have many more. We have been working daily, with Karen Trickey and Hayley Jackson helping out. We have given wool and patterns to lots of members of our community, they have been working for months.

“We also wanted to have one wooden poppy for each person who is on our war memorial, we have 278 wooden poppies. So Jenny and Jayne recruited members of their families to help. We involved local craft groups, WI groups and our primary schools who we took poppies to and allowed them to design a panel. As always we all recruited family and friends to help. We had very young children and pensioners involved. Each of the main group has put hundreds of hours of work in.” Poppies were made by the local community in Stanground for their display at Stanground St John’s Church. Volunteer, Bryant Latham said: “Many hours of knitting, crocheting, cutting and then we assembled them on two large nets. I believe there are a total of 12,000 poppies made with 6,000 in one display. I just get the joy of putting them on display with a group of volunteers. We also have a display of purple poppies in memorial of the animals that lost their lives in the war.”

If you have any other photos of poppy displays in the city, you can email [email protected] to feature them.

