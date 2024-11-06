Resurfaced video shows how US President-in-waiting played a key role in POSH’s quarter-final draw for the 1992 Rumbelows Cup - but couldn’t help Make Peterborough Great Again

With all eyes on the US election, Donald Trump has once again become the focus of the world’s attention.

The 45th President is all set to become the 47th Commander-in-Chief, hoovering up the so-called ‘swing states’ to take an unassailable lead over Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

While this is undoubtedly a time of great celebration for ‘The Donald’, it is unlikely to match the momentous time he took part in the fifth-round draw for the League Cup back in 1992.

US President-elect Donald Trump - who says he "loves soccer" - once played a key role in determining Peterborough United's League Cup ambitions. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A 32-year-old video shared by ITV News on YouTube shows Trump appearing on Saint & Greavsie, the much-loved Saturday lunchtime pundit show hosted by football legends Ian St John and Jimmy Greaves.

Trump appears genial and relaxed as he helps the then secretary of the Football League, David Dent, remove numbered balls from the draw bag to reveal which teams will meet in the fifth round of the competition, then known as the Rumbelows Cup.

“This is some pad you’ve got here,” remarks Greaves, eyeing the swanky surroundings of the boardroom within Trump Tower where that episode of Saint & Greavsie – on tour in the US – is being filmed.

Quickly down to business, Donald and Jimmy take turns to pull balls from the bag, with Greaves picking the home teams and Trump selecting the opposition.

Ian St. John gets excited as his colleague and long-time pal eventually selects ball number two, Peterborough: “Well done, Jim!”

The bag is then passed over to Trump who pulls out ball number one - Middlesbrough.

Sadly, POSH failed to make their home advantage count when the ‘Boro came to town on January 8 1992, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

A 1-0 away defeat in the return leg on Teesside on February 12 ended POSH’s league cup dreams.

As the televised draw on the YouTube video concludes, Trump is asked how he feels about football.

“It’s a great game,” he says: “I love soccer.”

Suitably impressed, Jimmy Greaves rewards the billionaire businessman with something money cannot buy - a Saint & Greavsie mug.

“President Bush or Frank Sinatra haven’t got one of those,” he quips.