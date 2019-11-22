Remember loved ones at Peterborough Cathedral Love of Lights service

People from right across Peterborough are invited to join Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice this Christmas to celebrate the lives of loved ones at a festive remembrance service.

The free Lights of Love service, also attended by hospice volunteers and staff, features traditional Christmas carols, music, readings from Sue Ryder murses and performances from local choirs, followed by festive refreshments and the chance to enjoy some festive stalls.

Taking place at Peterborough Cathedral at 6pm with doors opening from 5.30pm on Sunday, December 15, it gives families and friends the time to remember, reflect and celebrate the lives of loved ones who are gone but not forgotten.

Guests are given dedicated time for remembrance and reflection, including writing a message to those they wish to remember on a dedication candle, which is displayed in the cathedral during the event, and lighting a candle in memory too.

Allison Mann, hospice director at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Everyone is warmly welcome to come and join us at this year’s Lights of Love. By coming together and joining us you will be helping us be there when it matters, providing more care in the local community, while letting the memory of loved ones shine bright this Christmas. Friends and family are welcome too to come join us too.

“For me one of the most poignant parts of the evening is seeing everyone’s dedication candles with messages for loved ones beautifully displayed on our wall of light. If you would like to leave a dedication to a loved one, and are unable to join us at Lights of Love, you can arrange for a dedication at sueryder.org/love.

“Losing a loved one is hard to cope with, especially at this time of year. Our family support team is providing support to people in our hospice’s care over Christmas. If you’re finding it hard to cope our online community can also help. Visit https://support.sueryder.org/community to share experiences, ask questions and chat to people who understand.”

The event is free to attend and open to all, with donations helping Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice continue providing palliative care for local families.

You can turn up on the night or RSVP at www.sueryder.org/thorpelights.

To request a dedication candle or for further details, contact the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall fundraising team on thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225999.