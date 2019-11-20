Relief for motorists as North Bank and B1040 between Peterborough and Whittlesey re-open

There is good news for motorists with North Bank and the B1040 re-opening.

Both roads had been closed following flood warnings being issued by the Environment Agency, with North Bank closed for around 10 days.

North Bank was closed due to a flood warning

This was causing a build-up of traffic for motorists travelling through King’s Dyke to get between Peterborough and Whittlesey, but with the flood warnings now ending all routes are now open again.

RELATED: Flood warning issued for B1040 blocking second route between Peterborough and Whittlesey

Motorists ignore road closure at North Bank as Environment Agency issues flood alert for Deepings