Red Arrows to pass over Peterborough today

Red Arrows will fly overCambridgeshire today. Photo: @MilitaryAirshow

They are taking part in display at both Syerston and Marham today (August 25) and as, part of the flight path of the Marham display, will be passing over Guyhirn, Thorney, Newborough, just south of Crowland and then over Bourne, Market Deeping and just of Crowland on the way to Grantham.

According to the Military Airshows on the UK website, the Red Arrows are expected south to Crowland at 4:37pm, which would place them over the skies of Thorney between 4:33pm and 4:37pm.

All times and routes are subject to chance, due to weather or other requirements.

The Red Arrows flight path today (August 25).

The current schedule is as follows:

Red Arrows Display at Marham (Wednesday 25 August 2021):

1. 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON - 3.45pm

2. 531354N 0002421W E OF FISKERTON - 3.47pm

The Red Arrows.

3. 531311N 0003049E OVERSEA - 3.52pm

4. 530210N 0003243E OVERSEA - 3.52pm

5. 530110N 0002002E VCY OF LONG SAND - 3.55pm

6. 525151N 0002737E VCY OF SEAL SAND - 3.57pm

7. 524412N 0002737E SE OF KINGS LYNN - 3.58pm

8. 523904N 0003329E MARHAM DISPLAY - 4.00pm

9. 523408N 0003906E W OF HILBOROUGH HOUSE - 4.32pm

10. 523247N 0002644E E OF HILGAY - 4.33pm

11. 523913N 0001212W SE OF CROWLAND - 4.37pm

12. 525517N 0004612W SE OF BOTTESFORD - 4.41pm

13. 530814N 0004642W SW OF COLLINGHAM - 4.44pm