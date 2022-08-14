Recycled baths brighten up community garden thanks to award winning group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award winning Peterborough community group have brought a splash of colour to a garden at a sheltered accommodation project – thanks to some old baths.

Up The Garden Bath have worked across the city to create stunning outdoor features using recycled items, including old bath tubs – but they took on their biggest project yet at the Lincoln House sheltered accommodation scheme on Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

The accommodation scheme looks after 26 residents who are transitioning from being homeless.

Staff from Up the Garden Bath and residents of Lincoln House with (front left) Ahmad Jebli building a bath garden at the rear of Lincoln House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Poulton, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath said: "Our latest project is our biggest task yet. We were approached earlier this year by a supported living accommodation residence about creating a communal growing space in an unused area of their car park. The

residence is keen for their tenants to learn new skills and learning how to grow your own food is a life skill we all should have. The project will also promote social cohesion amongst the residents with a shared project that encourages collaboration."

Support worker for Lincoln House Shaun Anderson said: "Most of the residents have found themselves homeless for varying reasons and some suffer from mental health issues such as depression or anxiety. The residence supports these individuals and helps them learn new skills that can aid their development. I have been in awe of the work that Up The Garden Bath have done locally and was keen to tap into their knowledge base."

Using only old unwanted bathtubs and wood destined for landfill a communal garden has now been created.

Staff from Up the Garden Bath and residents of Lincoln House with Maz Potkins building a bath garden at the rear of Lincoln House.