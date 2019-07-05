Recruitment to begin for new Peterborough and Cambridgeshire firefighters

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will launch its wholetime firefighter recruitment this autumn.

People interested in becoming a wholetime firefighter will be able to register online from September.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting new firefighters

Over the summer, the recruitment team will be out and about holding information sessions for anyone interested in finding out more and attending events across the county to promote the recruitment drive.

There will also be ‘Have a Go’ myth busting sessions held at stations and training facilities for people interested in applying.

During these sessions, people can come along to find out more about what it takes to be a firefighter, get hands on with some of the equipment and have a go at firefighting activities.

Interested candidates will have to undertake a thorough assessment process, including physical assessments and fitness and written tests. They must permanently reside within 10 miles of the boundary of the county of Cambridgeshire, must be 18, have five or more GCSEs A*-C (or equivalent), including maths and English language, be able to swim, hold a full UK driving licence without restrictions and not be subject to any unspent criminal convictions.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting new firefighters

Successful candidates will be invited to join a holding list for when a vacancy becomes available.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “We’re excited to launch our wholetime firefighter recruitment campaign. It’s a fantastic opportunity to join our team in helping to keep our communities safe.

“The role of a firefighter is much more varied than people think. As well as attending incidents, there’s a huge emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively with partners to prevent fires and other emergencies.

“Each of our firefighters brings something different to the team and this emphasises why we want to receive applications from a wide range of people from different backgrounds and experiences.

“Becoming a firefighter opens so many career and development opportunities within the service. From training to be the best firefighter they can be, to specialising in a particular area, to supporting those who are interested in progressing into management roles - there are opportunities to suit everyone.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding career where no two days are the same and I’d encourage anyone interested in applying to come to one of our ‘Have a Go’ sessions this summer.”

For full details about becoming a wholetime firefighter visit: www.cambsfire.gov.uk/firefighter.