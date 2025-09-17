Recruitment campaign starts to fill 40 jobs at Peterborough companies including retail giant Frasers

A recruitment campaign has been launched to fill scores of jobs at a range of Peterborough companies including retailer Frasers.

Action is being taken by staff at Peterborough Jobcentre in Bridge Street to fill 40 vacancies across various city employers including retailer Frasers.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Jobcentre said: “Over the summer we had quite a bit of feedback from small and medium sized businesses about the fact the rise in National Insurance meant they were cutting back on the number of employees they needed.

"But now we are starting to see things pick up as we move towards the festive season and we expect to see an increase in the number of vacancies as we approach Christmas.

The available jobs include:

Five jobs at Crowdsafe, which is recruiting for stewards/drivers to cover the end of summer/autumn events.

Three jobs at WEA Training which is looking to expand its team.

Three jobs at Holiday Inn Peterborough which is seeking to appoint food and beverage assistants.

Six jobs at Baker Perkins – recruiting for various roles, including mechanical fitters and electrical fitters.

Two at Pro-AC Security which is seeking a security officer and kitchen catering support staff

Two jobs at Solidus Construction for multi-trader and kitchen fitter positions for their building projects within the Peterborough area.

Five jobs at Beko which is recruiting for Contact Centre Staff at their Woodston site.

Five jobs at internet retailer Amazon for its warehouses. The firm is expected to increase recruitment as Christmas approaches.

Two jobs at domiciliary care provider Helping Hands for mobile carer roles.

Two jobs at Prestige Nursing, which is seeking female care support workers.

Five staff roles for retailer Frasers.

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that across the Peterborough region over the last month some 870 plus people have been able to stop claiming Universal Credit and have returned to work, including more than 110 people, above the age of 50, who have returned to work.

Retailer Frasers is expected to open its flagship store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough this December when it will bring its various brands, including Flannels and Sports Direct, to the city.