Record number of company creations is powered by Peterborough entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs in Peterborough have helped drive the county to a new record for the number of newly created companies.
Latest figures show that 2,834 new companies in Peterborough were registered last year – a record for the city.
It also helped power Cambridgeshire to its highest ever recorded number of companies - an all-time high of 61,973 – up from 60,023 at the end of 2023 with 8,588 new businesses established across the county.
The number of companies being dissolved over the same period was 6,428.
The largest number of newly registered companies was in Peterborough, followed by Cambridge, which saw 1,777 newly registered businesses and South Cambridgeshire at 1,585.
Another 1,585 were formed in South Cambridgeshire, 1,259 in Huntingdonshire, 658 were created in Fenland and 457 were created in East Cambridgeshire.
The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.
John Korchak, managing director at Inform Direct, said: “It is really good news that Cambridgeshire can celebrate a record number of companies.
“The year undoubtedly presented a range of challenges for business with the uncertainty of the General Election, the introduction of new regulations and concerns over Labour’s first Budget in October which included the increase in employer National Insurance.
"World events also played a part in economic volatility with the US Election and instability in the Middle East high up on the list.
He added: “Despite all these factors, businesspeople in Cambridgeshire demonstrated great resilience and inspired leadership, evidenced in this successful result.”
The UK as a whole mirrored this trend with a record total of 5,637,210 companies, an increase on the previous 12 months of 5,476,772.
There were 848,192 formations during the year and 690,501 dissolutions.
The latest figures come just days after the Office for National Statistics revealed that 200 companies had been created in Peterborough in the final three months of last year – outperforming the national trend.