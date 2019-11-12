Real Christmas tree arrives in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square

Christmas arrived on the back of a lorry in Peterborough - as the first real Christmas Tree for years was erected in Cathedral Square.

The 40ft Spruce arrived early this morning, ahead of the big lights switch on event on Friday evening.

After arriving on the back of a flat bed truck, the tree was lowered into place using a crane.

It is the first time a real tree has been in Cathedral Square since 2014, after Peterborough City Council used a controversial artificial tree for four years.

The real tree is costing the council £6,200 this year. The fake tree cost £40,000, and was due to last five years - but after residents complained, it was put into storage a year early.

The tree has been purchased from Elveden Farms Ltd in Suffolk.

The tree arrives in Peterborough

The spectacular light switch on takes place on Friday, November 15 in Cathedral Square.

Entertainment will start at 3pm, with the switch on itself scheduled for 7pm.

As the event coincides with Children In Need night, Pudsey Bear will also be making a special appearance.

An exciting line up of local groups will get guests into the festive spirit by performing an assortment of Christmas classics.

There will be performances by multi-award winning Cambridge band 4th Labyrinth, the Urban Dance Academy, Peterborough Cathedral Choir led by Tansy Castledine, Peterborough Voices led by Will Prideaux, Lucy’s Pop Choir and panto stars from the Cresset, Key and New Theatres will put on a show.

Jack Allen, from the New Theatre in Peterborough, which is supporting the tree, said: “We are delighted to have helped get a real tree back into the heart of the city. The switch-on will be the first opportunity to see it all lit up, which will be a spectacular sight and sure to get everyone into the festive spirit!”

