Emmy Dean says residents are experiencing rat problems at Overland Mews, off Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

A Peterborough resident who claims where she lives has become “overrun” by rats – leaving “children too scared to play outside” – is calling for her landlord to take further action and end the “distress” caused to residents.

Emmy Dean, 37, from Overland Mews, off Whittlesey Road, in Stanground, claims that rats, coming from the bin store in the car park outside her rented flat, have been seen “climbing walls and drainpipes” and spotted on “window ledges and nesting in cars”.

Emmy, who lives with her eight-year-old son, says that despite residents making several complaints to housing provider Hyde, the “rat problem” has not been resolved.

Hyde has since cleared the bin store - but Emmy says there are still rats in the area.

The housing body says it’s now also implementing a pest control programme, with future plans to cut back hedges and redesign the bin store to “reduce the chances of any further pest issues”.

But Emmy said that despite residents “repeatedly” calling housing company Hyde to follow up, they are still waiting to see these changes.

"It’s disgusting, uninviting and dangerous,” Emmy said.

Dead rats have been found in the areas surrounding the building.

“I can’t invite anyone over and I could never invite a stranger into my home as it would be too embarrassing.

"Some residents and children are too scared to go outside, and parents would rather take their children elsewhere than let them play in the communal garden through fear.

"It’s upsetting because you can’t keep inside all of the time.”

“I don’t know how many more times we can complain without something being done properly,” she added.

Ben Bello, Hyde’s head of housing, said: “I’m so sorry that our residents at Overland Mews are experiencing issues with rats. I know how distressing this is.

"We've put a pest control programme in place and we’re closely monitoring the situation. We’ve sent letters to our residents, giving advice on how to dispose of food and waste appropriately – and advising that rubbish and bin bags shouldn’t be left on floors.

"We also plan to cut back the hedges so there will be fewer hiding spaces. In the longer term, we’re looking at redesigning the bin store area, to reduce the chances of any further pest issues.”