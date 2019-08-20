Ramsey taken back in time to the 1940s

Ramsey was taken back in time to celebrate the 1940s.

Scores of people flocked to the Ramsey 1940s Weekend to experience the sights and sounds of the decade. Visitors were able to dance to music from the 40s, thanks to The Telstar Big Band, and also get up close to vintage vehicles - both military and non military. There were also re-enactments and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Melvin and Annette Grainger drove their 1935 Austin 7 Ruby to the event from Suffolk.

Anna and Andrew dancing to 1940s music.

Lee Bowden and Stuart Delderfield, reenacting the 83rd Recon Battalion. Lee is Stuart's driving instructor.



