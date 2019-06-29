Rainbow flag raised in Bridge Street to mark Peterborough Pride launch

Have your say

A rainbow flag was raised in Bridge Street yesterday (Friday) to mark the start of Peterborough Pride.

Peterborough City Counci leader Cllr John Holdich raised the flag alongside Pride co-ordinator Simon Green outside the Town Hall at 10am yesterday morning to launch a week of events.

The highlight of the festival is expected to be tomorrow's carnival street party and parade.

The parade will get under way at Stanley Recreation Ground (north end) from about 12:30.

The theme this year is Carnival of Love, with the message Love is Love to spread the message of inclusion for all.

More information on the parade can be found on the Peterborough Telegraph website.

A full programme of events can be found on the Peterborough Pride website.