Rain failed to dampen spirits at Peterborough park’s Autumn Festival

Heavy rain failed to dampen spirits as families enjoyed the great outdoors last weekend.

Nene Park Trust held their Autumn Festival, with dozens of families visiting to enjoy a range of activities, despite the wet October weather on Saturday. It was the first time the park had held the autumn festival, as staff wanted to showcase Ferry Meadows and the other green spaces as a year-round attraction. Visitors, who were welcomed by Jack O Lanterns, enjoyed browsing the craft and gift marquee, jam and chutney tasting at the Visitor Centre and taking part in children’s craft activities. The sun eventually came out on Sunday and the Park came alive with activity, both on land and on the water. The swan pedalos and canoes, which are usually based at Gunwade Lake, made a special appearance on Overton Lake to allow as many families as possible to enjoy the lakes, and visitors could also have a go on the climbing wall, toast marshmallows on a bonfire, attend a storytelling session, or listen to folk and blues music in the sunshine. There was also an autumn colour walk around the Park led by a Ranger and apple pressing workshops run by Stamford Community Orchard Group. Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust said the festival had been a real success - despite the weather on Saturday. He said: “We wanted to celebrate the fact that Ferry Meadows is not just a summer destination. “The park looks beautiful in autumn; a wonderful place to enjoy the season. “Our first Autumn Festival was a resounding success and the feedback from our visitors has been excellent. Thanks to all who came.” A range of autumn and winter activities are planned to take place in the park through the rest of the year. For more information, visit www.nenepark.org.uk

