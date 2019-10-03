Rain cannot spoil graduation joy for Peterborough nursing and midwifery students

The rain could not spoil a brilliant day for hundreds of nursing and midwifery students from Anglia Ruskin University who celebrated their graduation on Tuesday.

Around 170 students, wearing ARU’s traditional blue and yellow gowns, were watched by their friends and families as they crossed the stage to officially mark the completion of their courses and take the next step on their respective journeys. The majority of the students have had practice placements at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of ARU, said: “Our graduation ceremonies are a highlight of the year for us as we have the opportunity to watch our students celebrate their years of hard work finally come to fruition, in wonderful historic surroundings. There is always a terrific atmosphere in our home cities as students celebrate with their families, friends and of course the staff who have helped them through their studies.”

