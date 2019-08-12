RAF Wittering to resume night flying

RAF Wittering are warning residents that night flying will be taking place around the base next week.

Transport aircraft crews plan to train with Night Vision Goggles (NVG), starting on Monday, August 19. Training may continue until midnight on Wednesday August 21.

Wing Commander Nick Maxey said: “Night flying gives us a real military advantage, but pilots must be properly trained in the use of NVG before they can fly operations under the cover of darkness. ”

Royal Air Force Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.

The Station is one of several that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.

Wing Commander Maxey concluded: “The airfield at Royal Air Force Wittering is a real asset to Defence and it’s right that we put it good use. “This station is helping to prepare our pilots for operations and we are fortunate to have the continued goodwill of our neighbouring communities.”