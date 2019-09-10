RAF Wittering to parade through Stamford to remember sacrifices in Battle of Britain

RAF Wittering will remember veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Britain with a parade through Stamford.

The parade will take place on Sunday, starting at St Mary’s Church at 11am. The service will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the town’s war memorial on Broad Street. The service will begin at 11am, with the wreath laying ceremony approximately 45 minutes later.

The service will be taken in cooperation by Royal Air Force Chaplain, the Reverend Squadron Leader Stewart Shaw and the Reverend Canon Dr Keith Denison. Public figures and officials

including the Mayor of Stamford, will be joining Group Captain Jo Lincoln Station Commander at RAF Wittering and her officers.

Over thirty Royal Air Force personnel will parade in full dress uniform, and march from the church to the War Memorial outside the celebrated Browne’s Hospital with musical support from Yarwell and Nassington Britannia Band.

The Battle of Britain was fought in the skies over Britain during the summer and autumn of 1940 and, over seventy years later it remains the defining engagement in the Royal Air Force’s hundred- and-one year history.

Although flying from forward operating bases, RAF Wittering Squadrons were heavily involved in the Battle of Britain. Additionally, the Station was very active during the Blitz and was the main fighter station for the south east Midlands. RAF Wittering’s No 2 Mechanical Transport Squadron was formed during the Battle of Britain to support front line aircraft, and today the Station still supports Royal Air Force operations and exercises across the globe.

The bond between RAF Wittering and Stamford is of significant importance to Group Captain Lincoln; “It is impossible to ignore the strong bond between the Station and the people of Stamford and how it continues to grow.”

She continued; “We have a historic bond with our friends in Stamford, they have supported us brilliantly over the years. On Sunday we will recognise the sacrifices made by the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain, and we are grateful for Stamford’s continuing support to RAF Wittering.”