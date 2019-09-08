RAF Wittering officer on the run to fight cancer

An RAF Wittering officer is putting on her running shoes to raise money for ovarian cancer charities after receiving a health scare herself.

Wing Commander Debs Wright discovered she was carrying a faulty version of the BRCA2 gene only ten days after her wedding last year. The gene usually protects against cancers, but when mutations occur they become key risk factors.

Although surgery has reduced the risk of ovarian cancer, it took away any possibility that she could have children and triggered an early menopause.

Now Debs is working with charity Target Ovarian Cancer, and is planning a series of fundraising events - including a run - to raise funds. For more details visit ww.targetovariancancer.org.uk/