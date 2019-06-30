RAF Wittering drivers make lorry disappear for camouflage training

RAF Wittering drivers were hidden from view as they took part in camouflage training.

The No 2 Mechanical Transport (2MT) Squadron’s Drivers made a lorry ‘disappear’ in their latest training mission.

RAF Wittering’s wooded training area was the perfect location for the training. 2MT’s drivers positioned a nine-tonne, cross country MAN truck and then used camouflage netting and other equipment to make it unrecognisable and undetectable.

Like all military training, one run through is not enough. Sergeant Dean McAulay has worked extensively with the Army and the Royal Air Force and is the Exercise Control Officer. He said: “It’s important to know that if we are going to deploy like this, we know we can do it right.”

2MT Squadron was formed at King’s College in Cambridge in 1940. Its original purpose was to move aircraft spares and equipment between RAF Stations during the Battle of Britain. Even then, the drivers needed to conceal their vehicles from attacking enemy aircraft.

Squadron Leader Mick Knights is Officer Commanding 2 MT. He said: “The Squadron needs to be prepared to operate in all environments and conditions. Having a good knowledge of basic military fieldcraft is essential in achieving this, so 2 MT regularly practice these skills to ensure it remains deployment ready.”

He continued: “We are a very high readiness squadron, this means it is essential that we regularly hone our military skills. It’s all about maintaining an operational mindset.”