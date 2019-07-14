RAF drop in for school visit... using military helicopter

Pupils were given a surprise when the RAF dropped in to class - using a military helicopter.

Children at William Hildyard C of E Primary and Nursery School in Market Deeping were treated to a surprise visit from the RAF and their Puma helicopter as part of their Science and Engineering Week.

All the children at the school were able to get a close look in the helicopter, which landed on the school field.

Pupils in Key Stage 2 also had the chance to take part in a careers talk with the crew, and were able to ask a range of questions about life serving in the RAF.

Head teacher Simon Fell praised the RAF team and, said the children had learned a lot from the visit. He said: “It has been an awesome afternoon, the children have had the best time.

“It has been so inspiring for them; this was a once in a lifetime opportunity and they will always remember the day a helicopter landed on their field.”