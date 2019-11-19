Queensgate installs donation box for charity of the year

Queensgate Shopping Centre has installed a donation box to help with its fundraising for Shine, its charity of the year.

Last week, Queensgate and City Link – which looks after the outside of the shopping centre building – also presented Shine with a cheque worth £1,000. City Link donated the money from its annual charity budget.

Queensgate centre director Mark Broadhead with the Shine mascot

Shine, which is based in Peterborough, provides specialist advice and support for people living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus across England and Northern Ireland.

Shoppers are invited to donate their spare change to the charity through the super tall donations box and watch it zig-zag through the machine. There is also a slot for notes, and it even takes contactless payments of £2, £5 and £10.

The box is located outside Superdry.

Shine provides specialist support from before birth and throughout the life of anyone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, as well as to parents, families, carers and professional care staff.

Queensgate centre director Mark Broadhead said: “We are delighted to be doing all we can to help Shine. We hope that lots of shoppers will get involved and pop whatever they can into the donation box.

“If every shopper donated just a few pence we could really help those in need to get the specialist support they need. Let’s pull together and make it happen.”

Asif Shaheed, corporate fundraiser at Shine, said: “Working with Queensgate has been wonderful so far. We are very much enjoying this partnership and would like to thank Queensgate for this donation box, and City Link for its cheque donation.

“Our vision is to create a society that meets the needs, values the contribution and celebrates the lives of people living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. With the help of Queensgate, City Link and shoppers, we are getting closer to achieving that.”

For more information about Shine, visit www.shinecharity.org.uk.