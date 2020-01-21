Queensgate in Peterborough hit by water supply fault

Queensgate Shopping Centre is currently experiencing ‘water supply issues’.

Engineers are currently on site with a number of retailers “temporarily affected as a result”.

A spokesman said: “Queensgate Shopping Centre is experiencing issues with water supply to the centre on Tuesday, January 21. Anglia Water has been informed and have responded by sending their team of engineers to rectify the issue as soon as possible. A number of retailers that are water-dependent may be temporarily affected as a result.

“We advise customers to contact the individual stores if they have concerns. We will share an update on the issue status on social media. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”