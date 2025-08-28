Public footpath to be diverted in readiness for construction of £8 million Cygnet Bridge across River Nene

A public footpath is to be diverted for essential work to take place to enable the construction of an £8 million footbridge over the River Nene.

Peterborough City Council has issued a public notice detailing the temporary alteration of a footpath along the Embankment that will allow essential sewer diversion works to begin.

The works, which start mid-September, are part of the preparations of the site for the construction of the new Cygnet Bridge that will connect Fletton Quays to the Embankment.

Marked diversion routes for pedestrians will be put in place to ensure access around the closed footpath.

This image shows how the £8 million Cygnet Bridge over the River Nene at Peterborough could appear once completed

The work will take about eight weeks to complete.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: "These enabling works are a vital step forward, and we’re working in tandem to begin early activity that will support the overall build timeline.

"This bridge will play a key role in creating a more connected and walkable city, improving access across the Embankment.

He added: “The bridge is in the final stages of design and undergoing standard industry checks.”

The main construction work for the Cygnet Bridge will start in 2026 in order to avoid poor weather and flooding over winter.

The Cygnet Bridge is one of eight projects across Peterborough, being delivered as part of the government’s Towns Fund programme, which supports economic growth and regeneration in towns across the country.

The total budget for the bridge is currently estimated to be £8.3 million.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has contributed £5.4 million, The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has pledged £2 million, and the remainder will come from the council's own redevelopment budget.

