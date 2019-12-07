PT readers give a mixed reaction to new look John Lewis store in Queensgate after £21m refurb

Have your say

Peterborough Telegraph readers have given a mixed reaction to the new look John Lewis store in Queensgate after it underwent a £21 million refurbishment.

Earlier today we revealed how an eight month-long revamp has seen a complete reshaping and refitting of the four storey shop with the introduction of a host of new attractions as bosses look to give added value to shoppers.

The new Sleep Room at John Lewis in Queensgate

Many of our readers said they liked the changes, including the Experience Desk, but changes to the haberdashery and food offering were less well received.

Below are some of the comments from readers on the PT’s Facebook page:

Anne Mcginty: “I only went there for sewing department but it’s now been shrunk down to a pokey little corner. I now go to Kings Lynne for what I need.”

Kev Adcock: “Well I think it looks great, and a lot more on trend with some large cities.”

Larry Love: “About time it was so 80’s”

Helen Gandy: “Looks great!Really smart, will be good when complete.”

Fiona Rooks Hunter: “It is looking beautiful. Can’t wait to see the finished result. ”

Sue Clark: “Always shop at John Lewis, like the cake cafe, also toilet next to the cafe is a good idea, also they do the best fish and chips in Peterborough. Love the shop but I agree with previous comments sewing/fabric shop is to small.”

Helen Daly: “It looks fabulous. Love John Lewis Experience ideas too.”

Basher Roberts: “Cafe is a nightmare to navigate with only one way in and out in-between the hot serving units, cash registers with the food stands.”

Emma Butterworth: “Looks really good and been brought bang up to date, love it.”

Gemma Chapman: “Looks nice but disappointed with the haberdashery bit- very much downsized and think will make people shop at independent wool shops etc. Otherwise the shop looks lovely.”

Caroline Chadd-Williams: “Its wonderful! Very similar to the ones in Leeds and Cambridge.”

Francesca Soanes: “Looks lovely.”

Debra Pagett Fish: “It is beautiful I absolutely love it feel very special when i walk in there. The personal styling area is amazing well done John Lewis ❤️Xx.”

Jan Susan Mortimore: “I loved the toys on ground floor but had trouble finding it now.”

Mandy Ashpool: “I love it, really modern and spacious.”

Carole Cook: “Love the new look.”

Lucy Goodwin: “Looks so much better......took me ages to find the FX counter though.”

Anna Louise Boekestijn: “Toilets shrunk by 50% now alwayd massive queues. I think the store feels smaller.”

Jacki Cairns: “I think it’s fab....I felt like I was in London Selfridges.”

Pat Curtis: “Thought it looked dark and dingy.Couldnt find stuff or place to pay.”

Gail Slinn: “First visit not keen couldn’t find way around but will give it a chance before making final decision.”

Lynda Cornford Green: “No haberdashery to speak of, no nice fabrics and wool. How short sighted when it is the only place that sold sewing and quality craft items. Disappointing !”

Elizabeth Spolton: “The Place to Eat is a nightmare for anyone in a wheelchair, also queuing for the tills.”

Mandy Ireland “Cafe is a nightmare to negotiate especially in a wheelchair with a medical alert dog at your side , bad planning really not good access.”

Jayne Davis: “Disappointed! Very hard to find the way round, not well sign posted and not much in there.”

Julie Pearson: “I’m not impressed with it not a lot of selection in any of the departments especially the toy department no haberdashery for fabrics etc I used to have lots of things that you could make Mike looks etc but that’s all gone I find that it is a little bit of this and a little bit of that which is not what I like in a big department store.”

Luke Stephens: “Prefer the old one . why did it need that much money on a new look.”

Claire Smith: “I think its lovely. I could’ve spent hours in there.”