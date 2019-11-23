PT campaign into military Veterans’ suicides wins award

A city charity has thanked a Peterborough Telegraph campaign for raising the plight of military veterans after it won a prestigious award.

The Veterans in Crisis campaign by JPIMedia – the PT’s publishers – picked up a Mind Media Award after it highlighted a lack of support for ex-service personnel experiencing post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression.

Tim Robinson collects the award at the Southbank Centre in London. Photo: Chris O'Donovan

The JPI investigation included a series of hard-hitting articles and personal testimonies from veterans and their families in the PT and sister titles as they backed widespread calls for suicide rates of former service personnel to be recorded, claiming it could save many lives in the future.

The Government had been accused of turning a blind eye to the issue, with the campaign revealing that the UK did not monitor the number of veterans taking their lives, unlike allies such as the USA, Canada and Australia.

However, the Government subsequently announced a raft of improved support measures and a major study into veteran suicides, with charities crediting the JPIMedia investigation for prompting the changes.

Among those the PT spoke to during the campaign was Steven Pettican from Light Project Peterborough which supports veterans through the Winter Night Shelter and Garden House project.

Mr Pettican said: “At Light Project Peterborough we see Veterans who are sleeping rough coming through our doors most weeks. Anything that raises awareness of the needs of people who have served our country is really important.

“Journalism and passionate reporters have a key place to play in raising the plight of those in need and addressing social injustice.

“From all at Light Project Peterborough, and in particular the Garden House day time centre for the homeless, a big well done to all at JPI!”

Tim Robinson, group content development director at JPIMedia, said: “Mental health issues among military veterans are not given the attention they deserve and the hidden epidemic of suicides in this community is a national scandal which demands to be recognised and tackled.”