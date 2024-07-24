An ambitious £1 billion regeneration blueprint for Peterborough was outlined to investors and developers at a high-powered forum in the city.

Investors, developers, property agents and businesses that already own or plan to own key sites in the city attended the annual Developer’s Forum, hosted by Peterborough City Council and Opportunity Peterborough.

The forum, held at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, allows development, regeneration and planning specialists to share insights and network

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, the council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We have a pipeline of economic development and regeneration across the city, which will change the lives of our residents, most notably investment in our university and Station Quarter.

"Both projects will make it easier for people to travel, gain skills and access employment with higher wages – which is essential for our future growth as a city.

“We have ambitious plans for the next 12 months and it was great to be in a room and answer questions from developers who will play such a big part in making that happen.”

Jonathan Spruce, director of Hydrock and who is also lead project manager on the Station Quarter regeneration project, said: “It was great to get the opportunity to highlight our plans for the Station Quarter ahead of the forthcoming consultation.

And also to hear about how other exciting growth projects are developing such as the plans for a Global Innovation Centre for Energy Transition.

He said: “The event brought home just how important a period this is for Peterborough and that the city’s future is set to be very bright.

“The new Station Quarter will create a proper gateway to a vibrant city, bringing widespread benefits such as increased footfall, more jobs, opportunities and investment as well as enhanced connectivity to London and beyond.”

1 . Regeneration This image shows how part of the regenerated Station Quarter in Peterborough could appear once completedPhoto: nw Photo Sales

2 . Regeneration The Peterborough team, from left, Jonathan Spruce, Director of Hydrock, Peterborough City Council's Karen Frearson, Head of Strategic Assets, Tom Hennessy Opportunity Peterborough, Adrian Chapman, Executive Director of Place and Economy, Jill Evans, Service Director Corporate Finance, Jim Newton, Interim Director of Planning, Growth and Regeneration and Cllr Nick Thulbourn Cabinet Member for Growth and RegenerationPhoto: Peterborough City Council Photo Sales

3 . Regeneration This image shows how the planned Station Quarter might appear once completed.Photo: nw Photo Sales