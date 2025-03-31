£1.5 million grant powers construction of 26 'affordable' homes in Peterborough
A £1.5 million funding package has enabled the construction of 26 new homes in Peterborough.
The ‘affordable homes' have been built in South Street, Stanground, and the first residents have just moved in.
The construction has been overseen by social housing association Cross Keys Homes and its development partner Burmor Construction following the funding award by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
To celebrate the homes’ completion, resident Gavin Stewart who recently moved into one of the new three-bedroom homes with his two children, had a bottle of wine and box of chocolates presented to him by Cross Keys Homes’ home ownership and lettings manager, Peter Howard, CKH’s Development Manager, Mark Browning, Burmor’s Site Manager, Andy Squance and Burmor’s Senior Quantity Surveyor, Connor Hare.
Gavin said, “I am extremely grateful to Cross Keys Homes for all they have done for me and my children. I used to live in a one-bedroom flat with my two children and for them to now have a room of their own, in a new home is beyond all our expectations. We are so happy and excited to be living here.”
Patrick Burke, Burmor Construction director, said: “It's a delight to have worked in collaboration with Cross Keys Homes to complete the handover of the site.
"This development has been an excellent example of what can be achieved with careful planning on brownfield sites, with old and unused buildings being demolished, making space for essential, affordable housing in Peterborough.
"The team worked extremely well to utilise the limited space available on site, both during the design stage and construction phase of the project.”
Claire Higgins, Cross Keys Homes’ chief executive, said: “We are committed to building new affordable homes across the city to help provide the much-needed local housing provision that is required and are delighted to have developed a range of apartments and terraced homes on this site.
"We hope that Gavin and his children, and all those who move into these new homes in Stanground will be truly happy living there.”
In the last six months, Cross Keys Homes has completed over 400 new homes, of which more than 300 have been within the Peterborough area and the housing association has nearly 200 more new homes being built within the city currently.
