£10,000 a month Set For Life prize still unclaimed as hunt continues for winner near Peterborough

The hunt is still ongoing for a lottery winner who picked the winning numbers in the Set For Life game – but has not claimed their prize yet.

The ticket was bought in the South Holland area – which includes Spalding and Crowland – for the draw on 5 June 2023.

The top prize in the Set for Life game is £10,000 a month for 30 years – a final total of £3.6 million – and the ticket won the jackpot.

The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 2, 5, 21, 34, 35 and the Life Ball was 6. The lucky ticket-holder has until 2 December 2023 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer…and the next 30!

“Every single month for the next 30 years - that’s an incredible 360 months - will see the lucky winner banking £10,000, if only they would come forward! We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

On 20 June, National Lottery launched a search party but as of 23 June, the prize is still outstanding, National Lottery has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

