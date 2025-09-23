Proposed flats in former Peterborough office building would be ‘incongruous’ with commercial setting says council
Avant Collective Ltd applied for planning permission in July to convert and change the use of the first floor of 326 Padholme Road from offices to three one-bedroom self-contained flats.
The site was previously used as an electrical wholesale warehouse with offices on the first floor.
Planning documents claimed that the existing offices were not financially viable and that the whole building had been unoccupied for some time.
“It is felt creating a mixed use on site will provide a better opportunity to achieve a sustainable rental income,” plans stated.
The applicant acknowledged that the area was predominantly commercial in nature, but noted that some adjacent properties were residential.
Peterborough City Council refused the application on September 23.
The authority claimed that it would result in a loss of employment use without adequate demonstration that the employment site was no longer viable.
“The proposed development also represents an incongruous residential development within a commercial industrial setting which would detract from the character of the area,” it added.
There were also concerns around noise mitigation.
The applicant has six months to appeal the decision.