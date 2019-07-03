Prizes up for grabs at Westgate Arcade in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

The security team at Westgate Arcade is taking inspiration from Willy Wonka himself and handing out golden envelopes containing prizes to unsuspecting shoppers as part of the celebrations for Independent Retailer Month.

Prizes inside the golden envelopes include a day’s free parking, a £50 voucher and free consultation at The Oculist, a free HD Brow treatment worth £30 from BB Brows and Beauty, and a meal for two at Handmade Burger Co, as well as special discounts and promotions at retailers within Westgate Arcade, valid for the whole of July.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “This such a fun competition in which our shoppers can win some brilliant prizes.

“Independent Retailer Month is all about celebrating the important role that independent retailers play in local communities and economies, as well as in the retail sector as a whole.

“We’ve got lots of independent retailers at Westgate Arcade and that in itself is cause for celebration – they’re great. Come along and you could win a prize!”