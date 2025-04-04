Prehistoric Family Fun coming to Peterborough Museum this Easter
All throughout the children’s Easter holidays, Fossils Galore will be running a number of fun event’s, with lots of different activities to keep the children entertained.
Children's prehistoric activities will let visitors find their own fossils, crystals and even artefacts to take home, plus there will be a special Dinosaur Egg Hunt.
Throughout the Easter half term, (Saturday April 5 - Saturday April 19) there will also be celebration of 200 years since the naming of the dinosaur Iguanodon.
During this time, visitors can discover:
- A new museum display dedicated to Indie the Iguanodon, with parts of the dinosaur skeleton that have never been seen by the public before.
- A competition to win a golden Iguanodon as well as a £10 gift voucher to use in store, all you need to do to enter is take a selfie with the golden Iguanodon, post it on social media and tag us Fossils Galore.
- Talk to a real Palaeontologist, ask him all your fossil and dinosaur questions as well as the chance to bring your own discoveries to be identified.
Fossils Galore operates a mini museum and laboratory in High Street, March, along with organising various educational events and field trips.
Their discoveries so far include a 155 million year-old plesiosaur, a woolly mammoth tusk, and an Iguanodon.
Museum opening times
Monday - 10am-4pm
Tuesday - Closed
Wednesday 10am-4:30pm
Thursday 10am-4:30pm
Friday - 10am-4:30pm
Saturday - 10am-4:30pm
Sunday - Closed