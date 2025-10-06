A powerful new short unscripted film, Jack’s Story, Stand by Me, has been launched by Peterborough City Council to help dispel myths about fostering teenagers and to shine a light on the life-changing difference foster care can make.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film, which premiered on Friday 3 October at the Council offices at Sand Martin House in Peterborough, is an honest, unscripted portrayal of how Jack, a young man from Peterborough, talks openly about how the support of his foster carers helped changed the course of his life. It was shared with foster carers, staff, and supporters of the fostering community.

The film can be viewed on the council's Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@PboroughCityCouncil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack was 16 when he joined his foster family, and through their love, patience, and encouragement, he was able to grow in confidence and thrive.

Jack is hoping to dismiss the myths around fostering teenagers

Jack, a care leaver from Peterborough said: "Julie and Mick were fantastic, they really, really were. I feel like I was shown true love and respect, I was listened to, my needs were taken care of, and they were always very attentive and made sure that everything was in my best interest, and I needed that."

"I think foster carers could make the world of difference to young people in Peterborough. Not everyone is given the love and support in the home environment they originate from, and some of us just need that extra parent who is willing to strive and provide those things."

Jack soon went on to share, "To say thank you to my foster carers right now, I’d would just genuinely say thank you. You’ve saved me. You’ve shown me the direction, and you’ve given me meaning, so thank you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Jack is on an IT apprenticeship with Peterborough City Council and lives independently in his own home, a proud milestone that highlights how stability and support in care can help young people move successfully into adulthood.

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services at Peterborough City Council, said: “Jack’s Story is a moving reminder of why fostering matters so much. Teenagers in care often face unfair stereotypes, but their stories show how, with the right care and support, they can achieve incredible things. We are so grateful to all our foster carers and hope this film inspires more people to think about fostering, especially older children and teenagers.”

Peterborough City Council has over 480 children and young people in care but only 83 foster families. Could you open your heart and home to make a difference to a young person like Jack?

If you have ever thought about fostering or would like to know more about fostering with Peterborough City Council please contact the fostering service on 01733 868686 or email fosteringteam@[email protected] for an informal discussion or visit : https://fosterwithpeterborough.org.uk/jacks-story/