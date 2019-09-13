Power cut shuts Morrisons in Peterborough

A power cut has closed Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

The store has been closed this afternoon and a time has not been given for when it will reopen.

Other businesses in the area have also been affected by the outage, although they are said to have had power restored.

Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Papyrus Road lost power earlier but it is now back on.

UK Power Networks said a power cut was register in the area at 12.35pm, but that power had been restored by 1.35pm, with 12 postcode areas affected.

It said the outage was caused by damage to a high voltage electricity cable.