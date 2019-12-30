Post Office branch in Peterborough to close for refurb

Hampton Vale Post Office will be temporarily closed for an extensive refurbishment.

The branch at 12 Stewartby Avenue will temporarily close on Thursday, January 16 at 5.30pm and is due to re-open on Wednesday, February 5 at 9am.

During the temporary closure the nearest branches are:

. Church Drive Post Office, 48 Church Drive, Orton Waterville, PE2 5HE

. Yaxley Post Office, 9-11 Broadway Shopping Centre, Malting Square, Yaxley, PE7 3JJ.

Billy Ware, Post Office senior partner relationship manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the refurbishment. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”