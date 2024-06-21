Possible road closures planned for large Free Palestine march in Peterborough city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents are being warned of possible road closures when a large Free Palestine march takes place in Peterborough city centre on Sunday.
The march will start in Rock Road at 10.30am, and see protestors travel along Lincoln Road, Westgate, Long Causeway and then onto Cathedral Square.
A large number of people are expected to take part in the event, which is calling for a free Palestine and an immediate ceasefire.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We are working with the organisers and Cambridgeshire Police to make sure the event passes peacefully.
"If you are planning to visit the city centre on Sunday, please bear in mind that it is likely to be much busier than usual during the morning and into the early afternoon. There may also be a need for road closures.”