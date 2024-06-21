Possible road closures planned for large Free Palestine march in Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

March to start in Rock Road on Sunday, and will see protestors walk to the city centre

Residents are being warned of possible road closures when a large Free Palestine march takes place in Peterborough city centre on Sunday.

The march will start in Rock Road at 10.30am, and see protestors travel along Lincoln Road, Westgate, Long Causeway and then onto Cathedral Square.

A large number of people are expected to take part in the event, which is calling for a free Palestine and an immediate ceasefire.

The protest will take place on Sunday

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We are working with the organisers and Cambridgeshire Police to make sure the event passes peacefully.