Popular winter festival set to return to Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

A popular Christmas festival promising to bring “festive sparkle and plenty of seasonal cheer” is set to return to Peterborough.

Nene Park Winter Festival runs on selected dates from November 28 to December 23, at Ferry Meadows.

Activities and attractions will include an ‘Elf School’, live performances, market stalls and Santa’s grotto.

Nene Park Trust, which runs the festival, says it has also made the 2025 event “more inclusive”.

"This year, we’re making the festival more inclusive than ever by holding activities and performances in areas that are wheelchair accessible, so more people can enjoy the magic of the Winter Festival,” a Trust spokesperson explained.

The Elf School is ticketed, but the Yuletide Yard, the Winter Festival performance and market area are all free for all park visitors to enjoy.

Youngsters can visit the ticketed Elf School and take part in crafts and activities inspired by Christmas celebrations from around the world.

"From decorating festive keepsakes to solving elf challenges, it’s a magical experience for the whole family,” the spokesperson said.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

"The adventure continues with a wander through our sparkling Christmas lights display, and finishes with a special meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, complete with a photo opportunity and a gift to take home.

"Tuck into delicious street food, sip seasonal drinks and watch live performances from local groups and entertainers,” the spokesperson went on. “With a changing line-up of performances throughout the festival, there’s always something new to see, so you can come back again and again. With cosy, covered seating, a mini craft market and a Christmas shop full of gifts and seasonal treats, it’s the perfect winter outing.

“Bring family and friends together for a festive outing to remember."

Early bird tickets for the Winter Festival Elf School are £10.50 per person until 13 October (£12 thereafter), with free entry for children under 2. Every ticket helps support the ongoing care and upkeep of Nene Park.

The festival begins on November 28

Elf School sessions will take place at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm on 28–30 November; 4–7 December; 11–14 December; and 18–23 December.

Yuletide Yard will be open on the same dates from 4pm - 8.30pm, giving everyone a chance to enjoy food, entertainment, shopping and festive cheer.

For more details, or to book tickets, visit Nene Park’s website.