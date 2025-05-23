Popular museum near Peterborough on the hunt for volunteers with a passion for fossils and crystals

Roles will include education and laboratory work

Those with a passion for prehistory now have an opportunity to join a popular museum near Peterborough – which is calling out for more adult volunteers.

Fossils Galore, in High Street, March, is run by palaeontologist and fossil-hunter Jamie Jordan and his partner and director Sarah Moore.

They operate a mini museum and laboratory at the site, along with organising various educational events and field trips.

The many stunning discoveries they have unearthed over the years include a 155 million year-old plesiosaur, a woolly mammoth tusk, and a large herbivorous dinosaur called a Iguanodon.

Now the team need more adult volunteers to help with the running of the museum and its aim to educate younger generations.

Volunteer roles will include those dealing with retail, education, events, museum displays and laboratory work.

Sarah said: “Volunteers can help to teach the next generation all about what lies beneath our feet; and learn new skills in our Preparation Laboratories.

Jamie at work in the laboratory

“Benefits to volunteering include growing [your] confidence and communication skills, gaining fulfilment through education of the next generation, and helping to conserve fossils that unlock the story of our prehistoric past.”

Fossils Galore is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. To enquire about the volunteering roles, contact Fossils Galore on 01354 278089 or email [email protected]