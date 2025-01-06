Popular Cake Inn Peterborough set to open a second store in the city

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 6th Jan 2025, 04:58 GMT
Date still to be announced for opening of new outlet

A cake maker in Peterborough looks to have found the recipe for success as it plans to expand its city offering.

The Cake Inn, which currently has premises in Lincoln Road, is preparing to open a second outlet which will be in Oundle Road, Woodston.

A date has not been announced for the opening of the new outlet.

A new Cake Inn outlet is to open in Peterborough
A new Cake Inn outlet is to open in Peterborough

News of the new premises was announced on social media.

The posting on Facebook states: “We’re thrilled to announce that Cake Inn is coming to 84 Oundle Rd, Woodston.

"Get ready for delicious cakes, mouth-watering desserts, and custom creations – all coming your way very soon.

It adds: “We can’t wait to bring the sweetness to Peterborough!”

A representative of Cake Inn confirmed the new store would open soon.

Cake Inn is a national brand, which started life in Northamptonshire, and has franchise stores nationwide. It specialises in egg-free and vegetarian cakes.

