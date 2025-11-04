Much-loved local burger join Higgsy’s is set to reopen on Saturday (November 8).

The converted shipping container was set ablaze in the early hours of the morning of September 30. This was the third attack in just over two months, with previous attacks taking place on August 16 and September 16. The latest was the most devastating though and forced the unit’s closure.

Adam and Amber Miller have still been serving customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with their delivery service from a separate kitchen premises in Yaxley but this has not come close to replacing the revenue of the normal unit being open.

Adam and Amber Miller of Higgsy's.

As well as this, work has been ongoing to restore the shipping container to full working order and the finishing touches will be made this week so passersby will once again be able to get their hands on a Redneck or a Daisy Duke burger!

These works have included replacing the roof, all the internal ceilings and walls, floors, all of the panelling, work surfaces, hatch and the electricals.

Efforts were greatly aided by regulars and supporters who crowdfunded almost £8,000 to help bring Higgsy’s back.

Adam said: “It has been a hard five weeks.

“We are looking forward to being back so much. We have so many regular customers and it is something we are really proud of. We normally see a lot of people once or twice a week and we just haven’t seen them. We are desperate to get back and see all of them!!

Higgsy’s is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 3:30pm.