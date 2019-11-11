Poppy tin stolen in Peterborough

A tin selling poppies for the Royal British Legion has been stolen from Fletton Fish and Chips shop.

Shop owner Mohammed Yassar noticed the theft had taken place on Saturday November 9 in the evening when the shop on Fletton High Street was at its busiest.

He said: "It was very gutting. I have been here for 14 years and it is the first time it has happened. We have had a lot of support from customers so we appreciate that but it's still so gutting."

The value of donations inside the box is not known.

Sergeant Craig Foster, said: “To take a charity box containing donations meant for people in need is a callous and cowardly act.

“Over the last few days we have been remembering those who fought in wars and lost their lives so that we could have ours, and it astounds me that people can be so cruel as to steal from such a cause.

“I urge anybody with information to come forward and report it so that we can bring those involved to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 35/80481/19 of 9 November.