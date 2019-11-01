Pop superstars Westlife set date for stadium show in Peterborough

Top-selling boy band Westlife will play at Peterborough’s Weston Homes Stadium on their UK Tour next year.

It was announced today (Friday, November 1) that a Peterborough date has been scheduled when Westlife tour the UK in 2020 with their 15-date Stadiums in the Summer Tour.

The summer tour, will include the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, June 21, and will see the pop kings perform all of their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’ as well as sensational up-tempo new songs from their forthcoming new album ‘Spectrum’.

Speaking about the Stadiums in the Summer Tour coming to The Weston Homes Stadium, Commercial Manager Alex Harris said: “We are delighted to be bringing Westlife to the Weston Homes Stadium in 2020. They were one of the biggest boy bands in the world and have returned with new music so it is great that we are able to attract them to Peterborough.

“We feel as a football club that we have put the city on the map when it comes to attracting big stars with Sir Elton John, Sir Tom Jones, Craig David, Blue and Steps already making their debuts at our stadium. We hope the Peterborough public continue to support what we are doing and look forward to welcoming Westlife and their loyal fan base to the city.”

The Weston Homes date is presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor and follows the stunning success of this summer’s ‘Twenty Tour’ - Westlife’s fastest selling tour of all time.

“The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK. The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform in Peterborough,” the band said in a statement.

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act have sold 5 million concert tickets worldwide.

The tour, which covers some of the biggest outdoor venues in the UK, will conclude with Westlife’s first-ever Wembley Stadium show on Saturday 22 August.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday November 8 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com or www.livenation.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Tuesday November 5 and can be accessed by pre-ordering Spectrum online at https://westlife.lnk.to/Spectrum

There is also a venue pre-sale from 9am Thursday November 7 for Peterborough fans who are signed up to the club newsletter. You can sign up at https://login.theposh.com/Auth/Register

Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see Westlife play the following dates:

JUNE

Fri 19 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Sun 21 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

Fri 26 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Sat 27 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Jun 28 – Inverness, Inverness Caledonian Stadium

JULY

Fri 03 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Sat 04 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Sun 05 - Colwyn, Stadiwm Zipworld

Fri 10 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Sat 11 – Colchester, Castle Park

Sun 12 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Thur16 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Fri 17 – Kent, The Spitfire Ground

Sat 18 – Durham, Emirates Riverside

AUGUST

Sat 22 - Wembley Stadium