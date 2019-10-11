Poorly Peterborough children surprised with Greatest Showman flash mob in hospital corridor

Poorly children at Peterborough City Hospital were given a wonderful boost after dance students put on a surprise performance to hit songs from The Greatest Showman in the hospital’s corridors.

Peterborough Regional College Performing Arts- Level 3 Dance performed with “This is Me” and “The Greatest Show” in the background as part of the nationwide Play in Hospital week.

Peterborough Regional College dance students performing at the city hospital

Creating parts of the choreography, they performed a flash mob in the corridors and an in-costume production outside.

Capturing the hearts of patients and parents of the Amazon Ward, there “wasn’t a dry eye in sight”.

Parents across the ward cheered on the dancers, calling it an “amazing performance” and saying that it “put a big smile on mine and babies’ faces”.

Staff at the hospital were “blown away” they said, adding: “There were lots of happy and emotional tears as well as lots of smiles and laughter. Seeing what a difference it made to our patients and families was incredible. We can’t thank the staff and students involved in this enough.”

The Play in Hospital week aims to raise awareness nationally of the benefits of play in the treatment of children across the UK.

Sarah Roe, dance lecturer at the college, had seen a plea for local support for the week on social media and knew to help.

“The dancers have worked really hard over the last two weeks, with some of the choreography coming from the Year 2 dancers and rehearsed by dance captains Madison Lyon and Malik Hayles.

“This has been a really special project for all of us and to be able to give our time to this brilliant event has meant so much to the dancers and to me. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place and we just hope that all the children, families and staff had as much fun as we did.”

The dance students echoed their enjoyment in being able to take part, all saying: “It wasn’t about us, it was about the children, but just seeing their reactions really made our week.”

They all agreed that it was a privilege to be part of something that the children will remember for a long time and it made them grateful for every moment.