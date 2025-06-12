Pool summit to be held in Peterborough to beat Chancellor Rachel Reeves' funding deadline

A funding summit is to be held to examine ways of securing the cash needed to build a swimming pool-led leisure centre in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders from political, education and sports organisations are up against a summer deadline to present a business and funding case for an Olympic-grade pool and leisure hub to Government officials.

News of the summit follows the announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves of the creation of a £240 million Growth Mission Fund to quicken the completion of key community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivering her Spending Review to MPs, Ms Reeves said the fund would “expedite local projects that are important for growth like Peterborough’s new sports quarter to drive activity and community cohesion.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has offered Government support to build a new indoor swimming pool in Peterborough. Inset, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes

If officials approve a business case for a Peterborough pool, it is likely that the city will have to match any funds provided by the Treasury.

Afterwards, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: "I will be convening a pool summit in the coming weeks to get the ball rolling on a serious plan to get the funds needed.

"We need to be ready for when the new funding pot opens over the summer so that we are first in the queue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Government has given its backing to a new pool and leisure area around ARU Peterborough.

He said: "The council is already developing a business plan for a new pool and leisure facility.

"We now need urgent talks with all partners, including the City of Peterborough Swimming Club and ARU Peterborough, about what option to put forward and then to rally behind it.

He said: "All the partners are invited to the summit. We need to work together and put aside party politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is helping to lead this and develop the plan. They have been on it for a number of months.”

However, questions have been raised by Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow about Ms Reeves’ vow to support the Peterborough pool project.

He said: “Just over five weeks ago, residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough elected me to be their Mayor – on a clear mandate to get our region moving and deliver a new community stadium for Peterborough.

"That means a new home for Peterborough United but also a top class venue for other major sporting events and music concerts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Pakes said: “The funding and plans aren’t in place for a new stadium yet.

“So let’s make the pool phase one and then work with the Mayor to see if a viable stadium plan can come forward.”

Council leader Councillor Dennis Jones said: “Plans for a new leisure centre continue to be explored and we are working to bring a business case forward to Cabinet soon."

Why does Peterborough need a new public swimming pool?

The decision by Peterborough City Council to close the Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre, in Bishop’s Road, in September 2023, left the city without an indoor public pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original closure was meant to be temporary while asbestos was taken away.

But that was soon followed by the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the building.

Councillors decided the cost of repairing the building did represent best value for the authority, and in March 2024 the permanent closure of the Regional Pool was agreed. It left the open air Lido, which is closed for about nine months of the year, as the city's only public pool.

What are Peterborough City Council’s proposals?

It is known that Peterborough City Council has been working on a business plan for a new indoor swimming pool for a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as perhaps might be expected at this stage, details of those plans are sparse.

It is thought though that the business plan looks at the construction of a 50 metre Olympic grade indoor swimming pool, that could cost in the region of £25 million to £40 million.

The pool is likely to be part of a larger leisure centre and will be built on the site of the former Peterborough Regional Pool, in Bishop’s Road, and will become a sports quarter attached to the university.

Why is this an important issue?

Access to a public swimming pool brings health benefits for swimmers but Peterborough is also home to the highly respected City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs), whose members compete nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Stevenson, chairman of the swimming club, said: “The closure of the Regional Pool over a year ago has had a severe and ongoing impact on the city’s swimming community.

"A new pool would not only strengthen local talent development, it would also bring economic benefits through the hosting of regional and national swimming events attracting thousands of swimmers to the city to compete.”