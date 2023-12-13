People urged to call Environment Agency if they see more dead fish in waterways across city

The pollution that caused the death of tens of thousands of fish in Peterborough was not a sewage leak, it has been confirmed – as the investigations into the cause of the disaster continue.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday that scores of fish – mainly roach, but also including perch, rudd and other species – had been killed in the river at Goldie Meadow, after pollution entered the water.

Investigations into the cause of the pollution leak are still ongoing

It is thought a 10 year class of fish had been killed in the incident.

Environment Agency and Anglian Water engineers were seen at the scene yesterday as investigations into the cause were started, and the probe into incident were ongoing today.

Today, speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, an Anglian Water spokesperson confirmed sewage was not the cause of the problem.

The spokesperson said: “We're on site, and are currently working with the Environment Agency to investigate further, however both The Environment Agency and ourselves are confident this is not related to a sewage spill.”

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph at the scene yesterday, Jonathan Means, head bailiff at the Peterborough District Angling Association, said he believed chemicals had caused the pollution – and spoke of the devastation he had felt at seeing the number of dead and dying fish in the river.

The Nene Park Trust, who manage the land where the spill happened, have urged people and their pets to stay away from the waterways while the investigation and clean up continues.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency urged people to contact them if they saw dead or struggling fish in waterways the city.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of dead and distressed fish on the River Nene in Peterborough.

“Environment Agency officers are on site at the moment monitoring the situation and investigating further.

“Our contractors have also been called and are on standby to investigate further and assess any possible remediation work should that be needed.