Police are looking for a missing girl last seen in the Crowland area.

Summer Grimes (14), who has long brown hair, was last seen in the Crowland area last night (Saturday) at 10pm.

She was wearing a black top and black jeans and had a beige bag.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 193 of August 4.