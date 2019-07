Police have issued an appeal to find the owner of missing dog Zeus in Peterborough.

The Bullmastiff was located by officers in Hampton who issued an appeal via Facebook with the hashtags #HesADogNotAGod and #BarkingMad.

Zeus

They said: “We have a name of Lee Willitt/Willat.

“If you have any information about the owner or Zeus please contact 101 and quote incident 24 of July 15.

“If you are the owner you will need to be able to provide ID or proof of ownership.”