Police drone sent out to find missing Stamford teenager

Police have sent out a drone to try and find a missing teenager from Stamford.

Jenson Lewis (15) has been missing from his home since Monday.

Jenson Lewis

He was believed to be wearing a light grey North Face jacket and carrying a red holdall. H

Lincolnshire Police said his disappearance was "out of character".

Now, police have issued a further update on Facebook, saying: "Enquiries continue to find missing Jenson Lewis. As one of our many enquiries we ask local farm and land owners to check farm barns/outbuildings/sheds in case Jenson is sheltering there. Please share/tag anyone you know who might have a place to keep warm."

They later added: "Our Lincs Police drone is operating over Stamford this evening as our searches for Jenson look at open spaces and woodlands. The heat capability of the drone guides police officers on the ground searching."

Anyone with information on where Jenson could be should call 101 quoting Incident 60 of December 2.