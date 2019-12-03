Police concerned for welfare of missing Peterborough man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Peterborough man.

Robertas Dapkus (20) was last seen on Monday of last week (November 25) in the city.

Robertas Dapkus

He is described as white, approximately 5’8” and of medium build. He has short dark brown hair with facial hair to his chin and upper lip.

Detective Inspector Tim Archer said: “We are urging anyone who has seen Robertas or knows of his whereabouts to contact us. We are concerned for his welfare and want to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone who has seen Robertas is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police by calling 101 and quoting incident 293 of December 2.